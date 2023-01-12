Letter to the editor: Tester and the border

A recent public relations piece from the ever-ready opportunist Sen. Tester announced he introduced legislation to strengthen the border. I want to point out to Sen. Tester and his constituents he just voted for the massive Omnibus Bill that set spending records. In that bill, on page 753, the Department of Homeland Security is awarded $1.9 billion for ‘border management.’ Then two paragraphs down, it says they are explicitly prohibited from using it for border security. Perhaps Sen. Tester should read and study the bills he is signing, whether Obamacare or the 4,155-page Omnibus Bill. Big Jon never met a problem he couldn’t solve with ‘we the peoples’ money and then bragged about it.