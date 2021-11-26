Letter to the editor: Tester does what's right for Montana

Sen. Jon Tester helped create, then pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against it.

Who is supporting Montana and Montanans? Over five years, the act is expected to provide $2.8 billion to improve Montana roads; $355 million to improve water infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water for all Montanans; $255 million for bridge replacement and repairs to ensure safe travel; $157 million to improve public transportation for Montanans; $143 million for improvements to keep our airports safe, modern, and efficient; $100 million to install or upgrade broadband to aid Montanans with access to online education and telehealth care; and $23 million to protect Montanans against wildfire-associated property damage and health issues.

Daines and Rosendale apparently don't think that Montanans are worthy of these vitally important infrastructure improvements, nor the jobs that come with them. It feels like they have transformed "owning the Libs" into "disowning Montanans" ... all Montanans. It makes me sad that for the want of politics — and why, heaven forbid, is improving infrastructure political? These two men are actively working against the interest of Montanans.

Thank you, Sen. Tester, for always doing what's best for all Montanans.

Scott Bischke,

Bozeman

