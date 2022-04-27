 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Tester represents Montana well

I want to publicly thank Senator Jon Tester for pushing the Postal Service Reform Act through Congress. This law is very important to all Montanans, but especially those who live in rural areas. Reliable mail delivery is critical for those expecting medications, paychecks, important business documents, and letters from Grandma.

Jon Tester stays focused on issues that affect all of us, like postal reform and infrastructure development, both critical to our economy. He does not waste time with partisan bickering.

Again, thank you Senator Tester for representing Montana so well.

Melinda Ferrell,

Trout Creek

