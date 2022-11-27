 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Thank Big Oil and Zinke for gas prices

As Americans struggle with high gas prices, oil giants are rolling in massive profits. Exxon Mobil broke records, raking in $19.66 billion and Chevron amassed $11.23 billion in net profits in one quarter. (Missoulian, Oct. 29).

Yet we were told by Ryan Zinke, infamous for failing to rise to the duty of candor, that the fault was really due to democratic policies to curb climate change. His campaign ad blared out to blame “liberals” for our pump pain. He successfully diverted our attention while his Big Oil buddies pick our pockets and snicker gleefully all the way to the bank.

No wonder Big Oil is one of Zinke’s top donors. He said he was Trump’s Seal, but he’s really Big Oil’s shill, putting their profits over our economy and the stewardship of our environment.

Elections fall between horrible heat bubbles and menacing super storms yet voters seem oblivious that the fossil fuel industry contributes directly to climate change disasters as much as they do to the coffers of shills like Zinke.

When you complain about extreme weather and gas prices, be sure to thank Big Oil and unethical Ryan Zinke. And, next election, please remember to use your vote wisely.

Wanda LaCroix,

Missoula

