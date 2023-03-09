I am writing this letter to express my gratitude and appreciation for Congressman Ryan Zinke taking a balanced and metrics-based approach to the grizzly issue. Zinke introduced the "Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023" to reinstate the 2017 Interior Department rule that delists the grizzly in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE). This bill comes after two previous attempts by the scientists at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to return management of the bear to the states. Both times an activist judge overturned the wildlife biologists' recommendations. Since then, the population has actually grown unsustainable at best, and at worst deadly. The bill limits the delisting to a single ecosystem around Yellowstone where bears are pushing out other wildlife and increasingly habitualized and have dangerous encounters with humans. The bears in northwest Montana would be unaffected while the USFWS concludes a study in the next year. Zinke's bill recognizes the reality that lumping both populations of bear together would be premature and sink any chance we have at victory. While it is my hope that the grizzly is delisted across all Montana, the prudent first step is the GYE bear. Again, Thank you Congressman Zinke.