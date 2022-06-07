 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Thank you for kindness

  • 0

Thank you to the very kind and supportive people who got out of their cars and came to help me after a nasty fall in the Currents' parking lot on May 4. Not only did you give me towels, and cleaning wipes, you called my son for me, and then waited with me until he arrived. You were so kind. Your children were so patient. I am grateful for your generous assistance and gentle care. I'm nearly completely recovered. Teeth, lips, nose, cheekbones, knees, and hands are doing well. Your attention and willingness to get involved made my recovery faster and easier. I am so thankful for your help. With much appreciation,

Nancy Wahlstrom,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News