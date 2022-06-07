Letter to the editor: Thank you for kindness

Thank you to the very kind and supportive people who got out of their cars and came to help me after a nasty fall in the Currents' parking lot on May 4. Not only did you give me towels, and cleaning wipes, you called my son for me, and then waited with me until he arrived. You were so kind. Your children were so patient. I am grateful for your generous assistance and gentle care. I'm nearly completely recovered. Teeth, lips, nose, cheekbones, knees, and hands are doing well. Your attention and willingness to get involved made my recovery faster and easier. I am so thankful for your help. With much appreciation,