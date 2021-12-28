Letter to the editor: Thank you for Missoulian sponsorship

Season's kudos to Bruce Micklus and Rockin' Rudy's for sponsoring free Missoulian e-edition for the holiday season through Dec. 26. This was a great opportunity for residents to catch up on local news and issues, though even a paid e-edition Missoulian subscription doesn't cost much and another reason to support our local businesses.

I enjoy the paper and local news but hear from some that they don't think it's a good paper, an opinion I disagree with. But no matter how you feel about the Missoulian, if Alden Global Capital succeeds in their now hostile (via a lawsuit) takeover of our local paper, hang on, their record is to gut local papers, reduce staff (further), sell assets and get any cash they can out of the business with no regard for quality new coverage ... remember, even if you don't like it, it can always get worse.