Thanks for the article by Ken Robison on the steamship Bertrand on Desoto Bend in Iowa (Missoula, April 10). I've been there many times when I worked at Iowa State. Thanksgiving was great time to visit and see snow geese as well as Bertrand exhibit. The intact glass-canned cherries are my favorite of the rescued artifacts. Great place to visit and connection with my new home in Montana and past in Iowa.