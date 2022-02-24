Letter to the editor: Thank you for the help

On Jan. 24, 2022 I was involved in a bad motor vehicle accident on Highway 200 East about three miles east of Bonner.
I am writing to thank the people who stopped to help me before law enforcement and EMS arrived. My car engine was still running and two young men worked to get the engine off before something else bad happened. One of the men made sure my purse was around the side mirror so I would know where it was later. I also know that a young lady stopped to tell Highway Patrol what she saw at the time of the accident.
I cannot thank these people enough for their help that day. I do not know their names, but I hope perhaps they will read this and know they are good Samaritans and that I am thankful for them. Also troopers, rural fire and EMS were very kind and helpful.
I thank you all. I am truly blessed.
Diane Schall,
Bonner