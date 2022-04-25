Letter to the editor: Thank you Gary's Conoco

One of the great disadvantages of the pandemic is our loss of personal contacts with other human beings. Human interactions had already been reduced by the technological creation of self service, but not everywhere. This is not the case at Gary’s Conoco station and repair service on South Higgins Avenue, where Tim Little and his founding father, Gary, who came out of from retirement to help his son provide their customers with personal and friendly full service not only for gas and oil, but also for cleaning their customers’ windows, checking the air in their tires, constantly monitoring their car’s engines, and making any needed repairs. This is a letter of appreciation to Tim and Gary from their loyal customers for being here for us throughout the pandemic with their smiles and friendly human conversation.