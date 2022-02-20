Letter to the editor: Thank you, Marc Racicot

Marc Racicot, thank you. The eloquence of your letter (Missoulian, Feb. 16), the thoughtfulness of the message and the dignity conveyed by the message was a reminder of who we should strive to be.

As you state, politics is a competitive endeavor, but cheating and lying to take and hold power is not politics — it is a prelude to dictatorship. I hope the "Great Middle" you call out will rise and restore political dignity through measured speech and worthy activities of governing.

Montana has fielded some of the greatest politicians in American history and you have earned a place among them. Please use that influence to restore the idea of statesmanship — not celebrity.

David and Jan Swanson

Missoula

