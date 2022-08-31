Letter to the editor: Thank you teachers

As a new school year commences, I want to express my appreciation to all the school educators, administrators and staff in our community, from preschool to graduate school. I often think how they are doing some of the most important work.

My grandfather was an educator in Montana from 1937 to 1982. He believed education was one of the great forces of progress and social good. The lessons taught in our schools help nurture good character and responsible citizens. The payout is immense.

My parents taught in public schools throughout Montana for 40+ years each. My mother taught primarily kindergarten and first grade. The other day she listed off the names of six students from her first job in Harlem, Montana, 1970. I said, “You still remember your students’ names?!” She answered, “I remember them all.”

The correct reply from me should have been, “ And they all remember you.”

No other profession leaves such an important and lasting impact as a teacher.

May the 2022-2023 school year be your best one ever! Thank you again for all you do.

Jennifer Ryan,

Missoula