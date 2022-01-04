Letter to the editor: Thank you, Tester, for representing us

This fall, Sen. Jon Tester shot down President Joe Biden’s nominee for controller of the currency. He also sides with Montana employers to oppose mandates. So far, so good. Now, with fellow Democrat Joe Manchin taking the lead, it appears he will stop Biden’s plan to spend trillions of dollars we do not have and which will be highly inflationary.
Will we have a trifecta? Hopefully so. At any rate, thank you, Sen. Tester, for representing Montana and not Washington, D.C.
Douglas M. Osborne,
Billings