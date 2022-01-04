 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Thank you, Tester, for representing us

  • 0

This fall, Sen. Jon Tester shot down President Joe Biden’s nominee for controller of the currency. He also sides with Montana employers to oppose mandates. So far, so good. Now, with fellow Democrat Joe Manchin taking the lead, it appears he will stop Biden’s plan to spend trillions of dollars we do not have and which will be highly inflationary.

Will we have a trifecta? Hopefully so. At any rate, thank you, Sen. Tester, for representing Montana and not Washington, D.C.

Douglas M. Osborne,

Billings

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News