Letter to the editor: Thank you to honest shopper

Last Saturday morning I must have accidentally dropped my wallet after I paid my bill in the checkout line at the Albertsons Eastgate grocery store. I didn’t discover it missing until I went to pay for merchandise at another nearby store. I then quickly rushed back to Albertsons where Marissa at the service counter handed it back to me with a big smile.

My deepest thanks go to that unknown, honest Albertsons' shopper who found my wallet and turned it in. It’s heartening to know that Missoula is full of honest people who care about each other. My thanks also to Albertsons for aiding in what could have been a disastrous loss of the contents of my wallet.