Letter to the editor: Thank you to MMA and clinics

Thank you, Montana Medical Association and clinics for standing up for the health and well-being of our state’s health care facilities and workers. We need you now more than ever, and look to you to protect all of us from vaccine-preventable diseases. Now if only the governor and the GOP-controlled legislature would do the same.

They insist on "personal responsibility" instead of commonsense public health measures, and it's clear where their policies are getting us — packed emergency rooms, patient beds in hallways, and overwhelmed medical workers. And too many dead Montanans.

Sadly, most of these deaths and the stress on our hospitals could have been avoided — and still could be — if Montanans would do the right thing, get vaccinated, and stop the spread of this potentially deadly disease.

If the governor won’t or is unable to lead on this, it’s good to know that at least our doctors and medical professionals are working to protect all of us in the state. Let’s hope that other Montanans will also rise to the occasion, get vaccinated, and protect our state’s children, our co-workers, and our friends. To me, that’s what personal responsibility should be all about.

Diane Smith,

Missoula

