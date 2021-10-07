Letter to the editor: Thank you to supporters

I want to go on record saying I support public health and the Sanders County Health Board.

I also want to thank Nick Lawyer for his service on the Board of Health, and his passion for the health of others.

It’s been said I’m a public serpent, an evil person. I’m not! I’ve dedicated 37 years of my life, with the support of family and friends to serve the people of Sanders County. One person and maybe 150 followers aren’t going to take my good works away from me.

There have always been diverse ideas in Sanders County, we have always agreed to disagree. Never have we resorted to calling others degrading names in a public meeting. We need to get back to civility in our county. Let’s help others to succeed, not tear them apart. Let’s serve each other and our community to help make this a better place to live. The distrust in the federal government doesn’t have to trickle down to local government, the government closest to the people. The folks elected to county, city and school boards are your neighbors, relatives and friends.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my supporters over the years.

Carol Allen Brooker,

Sanders County Commissioner

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0