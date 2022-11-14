Letter to the editor: Thank you, voters

I’m so proud to have played my small part in helping to defeat the proposed — and cruelly mislabeled — “Born Alive” Referendum! Thanks to stalwart organizing efforts by Democratic Socialists of America, we were able to reach out to thousands of Montanans who didn’t fully understand the proposal and help clarify that it applied ONLY to those with no chance of survival after birth, and that it rightly left that decision where it belongs — to medical professionals and to grieving family members.

Thank you to the Missoulian, which presented the issue clearly, and movingly. Thank you to everyone who worked on this campaign, and thank you to all voters who kept politicians from violating our right to bodily autonomy. We have a lot of work to do here in Montana to make sure the coming legislative session doesn’t include laws that go against that right. And why stop there? How about abortion and birth control free and on demand?! How about free health care for all Montanans?! Join us!