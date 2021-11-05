Letter to the editor: Thankful for health

November is when many of us count our blessings and verbalize our thankfulness.
Sixty years ago, when I was a young, carefree adolescent, science wasn’t political and very few components of life were part of the national shouting match. Now that this has all changed, I can’t help but be thankful for the fact that my parents and their generation used the science of their day to make sure that I never had to suffer the ravages of smallpox or polio, and that I couldn’t pass them on to someone else. Those diseases are now gone from our daily lives due to the wisdom and action of tens of millions of Americans of that era.
In my old age now, in our new era of disease and dissent, there is one fact that can’t escape me: “Stay unvaccinated and be part of the problem/Get vaccinated and be part of the solution.”
I never thanked my folks for my lifetime of health and physical hardiness. I wish I had while they were still alive.
Greg Seltzer,
Hamilton