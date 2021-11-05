Letter to the editor: Thankful for health

Sixty years ago, when I was a young, carefree adolescent, science wasn’t political and very few components of life were part of the national shouting match. Now that this has all changed, I can’t help but be thankful for the fact that my parents and their generation used the science of their day to make sure that I never had to suffer the ravages of smallpox or polio, and that I couldn’t pass them on to someone else. Those diseases are now gone from our daily lives due to the wisdom and action of tens of millions of Americans of that era.