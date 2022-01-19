Letter to the editor: Thankful for officers

Recently, while walking to my car after work, I was a victim of a violent crime. I want to express my gratitude to the Missoula police and sheriff's departments and the Highway Patrol for their quick response, professionalism, and apprehension of the suspects involved.

Although this incident has been traumatic, the positive experience from all of those involved has offset much of the negativity. The 911 dispatch operator was calm and reassuring and within minutes police arrived at the scene. Officer Bloomdahl stayed with me throughout the entire ordeal, providing a sense of security and ensuring my overall welfare while also keeping me apprised of the unfolding events. Two detectives, called in after-hours to conduct an interview, demonstrated diligence and compassion. The crime victim advocates have maintained ongoing contact providing pertinent information regarding the case.

I had the misfortune to experience one violent incident, whereas these professionals face the unknown on a daily basis. This event has provided an even greater appreciation for the work that all of these individuals do to keep our community safe. As citizens, it is easy to take for granted the traumatic events these individuals and other law enforcement agents are faced with.

Anne Gordon,

Missoula

