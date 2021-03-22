Letter to the editor: Thankful for teachers

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how hard teachers work and how much personal sacrifice they are willing to make for the benefit of their students. Many of them are working around the clock, teaching in person and online and disinfecting their classrooms between classes. They have also had to endure some unkind words from members of the public who don’t think schools are opening up fast enough. The frustration is understandable given how important our public schools are for both children and parents; but let’s make sure we support, not attack, the people who are working so hard and sacrificing so much for the wellbeing of our children. One obvious way we can support teachers is by paying them more; and I’m glad that HB 143, which would raise starting teacher pay, has been signed into law. Another way we can support teachers is by making sure their schools are fully funded. The next time a levy appears on the ballot to fund our public schools, I hope we all remember just how important they really are.