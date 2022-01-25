Letter to the editor: Thankful for the Washingtons' support

Thank you for the recent articles about the Montana Rail Link lease being passed on to the Burlington Northern Railway. As one of the beneficiaries, gratitude is expressed for Dennis and Phyllis Washington in their foresight that not only enabled freight and business to continue to flourish throughout Montana, but also to enrich our cultural lives.

For example, MRL's support enabled Sanders County to establish an Arts Council and, later, the Clark Fork Enrichment Corporation — entities that continue today. Dennis and Phyllis Washington's receptivity and eagerness to support not only the arts, but meeting the needs of different groups in advancing education, mental health, and other nonprofit endeavors, continues due to their selfless vision and service to Montana. What a great example they leave for us to emulate!