Letter to the editor: Thanking Petrino for positive effect

Hats off to Mike Petrino.

People come and go into organizations and often you don't see their effect until later. I believe Lady Griz Coach Mike Petrino will be just that.

Petrino came into an impossible situation; the former coach was the most beloved player in history. When she was fired, right or wrong, the program was in disarray. Players transferring, fans upset and a looming presence over him. Oh yeah, not to mention a global pandemic.

With all that against him, as well as not being able to recruit like normal, he still managed to lead his players to a .500 record. He then went on to get some very stellar recruits for the future. Knowing he was only on a one-year contract, but still putting in so much effort is worthy of admiration.

What these athletes, coaches and other staff had to go through just to play this year was remarkable. I personally believe he deserved one more year, but the university went a different direction.

Let's support their decision, hope for success, but also stop and say, "Thanks, Mike." I'll be first: Thanks, Mike.

Scott Klaudt,

Missoula

