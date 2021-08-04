Letter to the editor: Thanks for not raising rent

I would like to write an open letter to the owners of rental units in Missoula.
I have rented an apartment in Missoula for three years. It is an older building; however, it's clear the builders who erected my apartment understood the process of making something to last. My building is low density, with only six apartments. It is a comely building in a great location. We do not pay for heat or hot water; our planners were astute enough to include a boiler-type heating system. At the time I moved in, cable TV was also a free option. Laundry facilities are also on site.
I would like to say a big "thank you" to said owners for not raising my rent this year. I waited with bated breath. I was not sure I would afford living in Missoula. It is clear that these owners are vested in seeing their renters succeed.
Thank you!
Debra Rice,
Missoula