Letter to the editor: Thanks for supporting Lions Club

On behalf of the Missoula Lions Club, a big thank you to all the people who purchased their Christmas trees from our club this year. This was our 77th year selling trees. It is our major fundraiser, and thanks to you, we sold all of them. This allows us to meet our goal of providing help to people needing eye care, hearing care and much more. Every dollar we earned will go to those in need of help.

A big, thankful "Lion's Roar" to Todd Mclean at Missoula Correctional Services. Not only did he send a lot of people to help us, he kicked in and helped us a lot.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.

Bill Browning,

Missoula 

