Letter to the editor: Thanks for those who helped son

My family arrived in Missoula in October. Day 2 gave us 10 inches of snow. As a southerner, shoveling snow that day was something I had never once done. My son helped me.

On Jan. 25, my son broke his femur and his back snowboarding at Discovery. He arrived at Anaconda Community Hospital by ambulance, then was airlifted to St. Patrick Hospital here in Missoula. He spent 10 days in the trauma unit, much of it by himself due to COVID restrictions. He is two-plus months into recovery and will at some point be whole again.

I'm writing to say "thank you" to the people who helped him. Thanks to those who got him down the hill at Discovery. Thank you to the drivers and pilots who got him safely to where he needed to be. Thank you the doctors and nurses and staff that gave him the very best medical attention we have ever seen. Their knowledge, expertise, courtesy, comfort and care helped my family through the very worst time of my life.

Montana has a piece of us now, and I'm so thankful for the good people of Missoula. I hope those who helped us see these words.

Stephen Stone,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0