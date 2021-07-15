Letter to the editor: Thanks to many BCSA supporters

This is a letter of thanks: thanks to the supporters of the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act, furthering wilderness, timber management, recreation, and cold, clean water for the Blackfoot.

Thanks to Pyramid Lumber in Seeley Lake, Great Divide Cyclery in Helena, Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop in Missoula and to 57 other business and labor supporters.

Thanks to the Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Powell county commissions, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation, and five other tribes and government supporters.

Thanks to the Clearwater Resource Council, Lolo Restoration Committee, Seeley-Swan Fuels Mitigation Task Force and nine other collaborative group supporters.

Thanks to the Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Helena Hunters and Anglers, Montana Bowhunters Association and 15 other sportsmen and -women groups.

Thanks to MTB Missoula, the Montana Back Country Horsemen, Yellowstone River Parks Association and nine other recreation groups.

Thanks to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Outfitters, Rich Ranch Outfitters, Blackfoot River Outfitters and 20 other outfitter and guide supporters.