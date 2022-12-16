Letter to the editor: The anti-democracy movement

A rose by any other name smells as sweet, and a fetid cabbage the same.

The anti-democracy movement in America is neither conservative nor reactionary. It is, as Trump and Bannon originally intended, revolutionary. Globally, it is part of the re-emergence of fascist authoritarianism. Three efforts attacked American elections (suborning foreign influence from Russia or Ukraine, intimidating State party officials, and violent insurrection to stop Congress counting votes at the capitol). Two impeachments later, and Trump's call ignoring constitutional rules, the anti-democratic movement is clearly radical.

Conservatives these days are hardly advocates for American-created institutions and traditions. Unhinged by a rolling coup, they have deposed their most faithful party leaders, slandered multiple government departments, the FBI, mainline religion, withdrew support from NATO, the UN, and effectively lowered the GOP education level. Only true to “market fundamentalism” — roughly a financial takeover of Global South nations —they are a political orphan.

Reactionaries, however, have come into their own, brandishing pale skin and Anglo traditions as culturally superior, denigrating the ethnic pride of others (Blacks, Jews, Muslims, Mexicans) through chauvinist bigotry. Retreating legally from Lincoln's legacy, they use Confederate arguments preferring governance by colonial Articles of Confederation, not our American Constitution.

Some cabbage patch!

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula