Letter to the editor: The biggest megaphone

Who has the biggest megaphone? That is the main question for those who seek power above all else; the power to be heard. Cheerleaders and beachfront lifeguards use them to hype a crowd or warn of danger, just as ancient Greek senators did before the telegraph, TV, or social media. Edison actually invented a megaphone 6' long that projected a whisper 1000'. But global political reach became possible with electronics. Whispered lies and dangers invented by unworthy politicians now circle the globe, inciting unthinkable events like January 6th.

The Big Lie fueling that coup still reaches us by social media, by tabloid cable and Sinclair broadcasting affiliates, by Fox, America's most watched TV network, by Trump’s Truth Social now trumpeting QAnon Lies, Steve Bannon’s War Room — he awaits sentence for contempt of Congress — plus a recent 18-page Epoch Times handout amplifying the Big Lie for Missoulians. False sources continue apace, even as Rupert Murdoch's NY Post and The Wall St. Journal finally condemn them.

I do not know about you, but it seems to me would-be insurrectionists, out to seize power by illegitimate means, speak through our biggest megaphones. That’s the real reason American's trust in democratic institutions bottoms out.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula