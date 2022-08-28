Letter to the editor: The brown shirts

Ninety years ago, the mindless 'brown shirts' were followers of Goebbels, Göring, Himmler, and their beloved fanatical leader, Hitler, who constantly lied, was a bigot, and spread hatred to gain power. Then they burned books. Sorry to say, the German silent majority stayed silent too long; by the time 'Kristallnach' came, it was too late.

Now we have the mindless 'MAGA' followers of Giuliani, McCarthy, Greene, Cruz, Daines, Rosendale, Zinke, and their beloved liar, bigot, and hate spreader, Trump, just waiting for the brown shirts to be handed out to them. Now they trash science. No, Jan. 6 was not 'Kristallnach.' Unless the silent American majority begins to act and think as Americans (not political party) when voting, we will have a 'Kristallnach' and much worse. We will have a dictatorship and a lost of our democracy. It can and will happen. Trump and his followers have already tried once!