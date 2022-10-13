Letter to the editor: The choice is clear

The two of us are usually at complete odds. We argue against each other all the time—and rarely agree. We are at opposite ends of the civil justice system. We come together now, however, to express our support for Ingrid Gustafson for the Montana Supreme Court. You won’t hear much of her political philosophy in her ads, we don’t know what her politics are. We just know that from the work she’s done, she’s been fair and reasoned to both sides. She listens, then makes the best call she can based on the law and the facts. She wears the robe well, meaning that she checks her personal politics at the door when she puts it on.