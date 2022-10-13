Letter to the editor: The choice is clear

The two of us are usually at complete odds. We argue against each other all the time—and rarely agree. We are at opposite ends of the civil justice system. We come together now, however, to express our support for Ingrid Gustafson for the Montana Supreme Court. You won’t hear much of her political philosophy in her ads, we don’t know what her politics are. We just know that from the work she’s done, she’s been fair and reasoned to both sides. She listens, then makes the best call she can based on the law and the facts. She wears the robe well, meaning that she checks her personal politics at the door when she puts it on.
Candidates for judicial office that indicate they’ll take one side or the other on an issue are to be distrusted. They cannot be relied upon to take their own opinions out of the equation. A good judge cannot be identified by the nature of their decisions, particularly at the trial or state supreme court level.
This judicial race could not present a more clear choice. Justice Gustafson has steadfastly avoided any political issues in her campaign, while her opponent has not.
Robert Phillips and David Paoli,
Missoula