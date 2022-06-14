Letter to the editor: The closure of River House is tragic

After about 40 years of providing services for people who have mental illness, here in Missoula, there will no longer be day treatment at River House. This is a huge loss for the mentally ill in this community and now, a lot of people who have psychiatric illnesses, will be isolated and may be left to deteriorate. I believe that people who have mental illness, who are "higher functioning," can work and function in the community, if they would follow the suggestions of their mental health providers and/or addictive counselors and would put forth the effort to do so. Other people who are mentally ill, by no fault of their own, are not capable of this. They really need services like day treatment and have the right to be treated with the same respect and dignity, as everybody else. River House has also prevented hospitalizations and incarcerations and has helped people who are homeless. It is very important for people to have regular contact with others and to have activities and things to do. Some of the groups at day treatment, like symptom management, co-occurring groups and anger management, have been very important. The closure of River House, is tragic.