Our planet Earth has experienced many diverse ages since our planet's origin. Earth is currently in the Human Age. Humans are waging war against Earth's environment. Global warming is causing the extreme increase in severe yearly weather events we are now witnessing today. Human inventions, innovations, creativeness, high intelligence, greed, and selfishness have been the stimulations for humans to develop a voracious striving to make their lives more comfortable and effortless. The Human Age is incurring a speedy decline in longevity due human's lack of concern for fitness and the effects of global warming . Our planet is over-populated and over polluted. The Human Age is moving rapidly to extinction. The solution of course is to have a high percentage of countries in every continent join into the battle against global warming. The chance of that to happen is extremely slim. We are working on a defense to ward off a large meteor hit. A world nuclear war is also a large threat to the Human Age. When the Human Age concludes planet earth will again heal itself until our Sun burns out. God help us!