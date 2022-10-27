Letter to the editor: The empty chair

Back on July 17, 2017, then Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was invited to a townhall-style public meeting by the mayors and county leaders of Las Cruces, New Mexico to discuss the Organ Mountain Desert Peaks National Monument with members of the public.

At that time, Zinke’s office was directed by then President Donald Trump, to reconsider the status of that monument as well as about two dozen others around the country.

The review fueled a debate over public lands. Conservatives criticized what they said was government overreach, while conservationists countered that the Republican administration threatened to undo decades of community advocacy to preserve some of New Mexico’s most scenic places.

The town hall was attended by more than 4,000 people, including three state senators, three state representatives, and the vice-president of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Gabe Aguilar, who gave a beautiful speech on what the heritage of those lands represented to his people.

There was one empty chair on the stage. Ryan Zinke’s!

Fast forward to now: In contrast to that failure to attend, Monica Tranel will listen…Monica Tranel WILL show up for Montana.

Tony Davis and Joyce Westerbur,

Missoula