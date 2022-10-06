Letter to the editor: The face of crisis is more familiar than you think

Why do I, a healthy and housed Missoula County resident, support the Crisis Intervention Levy? I do because the face of crisis is more familiar than we think. We would want services provided by this levy to be available to our children, our friends and ourselves, were we to lose a job, endure a mental illness, struggle with addiction, or face a staggering rent increase or eviction.

The Crisis Intervention Levy, savinglivesandmoney.org, will help insure that services any of us could need at some point in our unpredictable lives will remain available.

A Mobile Support Team with EMTs and clinicians would help us in crisis, preventing a frightening and costly trip to the emergency room or jail.

A Temporary Safe Outdoor Space and Authorized Camping Site would keep any of us from freezing to death on Missoula's streets this winter and winters to come.

I have served as a tutor with the McKinney Homeless Program in our public schools, a greeter at Partnership Health Center, and a housing advocate. I have seen the face of homelessness and crisis, and it looks remarkably like my own and those of the people I love. Please vote for the Crisis Intervention Levy on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Lucia Solorzano,

Missoula