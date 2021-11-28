Letter to the editor: The flagship is sinking

As an alumna of UM, I am saddened and appalled at yet another lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination in the treatment of the former women's basketball coach. From President Bodnar down, miserably ineffective leadership has failed the women students, faculty, and sports programs.
The flagship is sinking. This letter is an SOS to the Board of Regents: remove these second-rate figureheads and install forward-looking leaders who can create a supportive environment of respect and dignity. Otherwise, UM is doomed to sink to a level of mediocrity from which it cannot hope to recover. Perhaps you can get some suggestions from Waded Cruzado. She oversees a thriving, growing university without being plagued by endless lawsuits.
UM deserves the best. Board of Regents, do your job!
Jo Anne Church,
Missoula