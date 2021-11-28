Letter to the editor: The flagship is sinking

As an alumna of UM, I am saddened and appalled at yet another lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination in the treatment of the former women's basketball coach . From President Bodnar down, miserably ineffective leadership has failed the women students, faculty, and sports programs.

The flagship is sinking. This letter is an SOS to the Board of Regents: remove these second-rate figureheads and install forward-looking leaders who can create a supportive environment of respect and dignity. Otherwise, UM is doomed to sink to a level of mediocrity from which it cannot hope to recover. Perhaps you can get some suggestions from Waded Cruzado. She oversees a thriving, growing university without being plagued by endless lawsuits.