The 2023 Montana Legislature supermajority/Freedom Caucus continues to baffle, outrage and sadden me. They are targeting children, the LGBTQ IA2S+ community, women and people with disabilities. Banning health care for trans youth, trying to remove a woman’s agency over her own body, clutching their pearls over drag queen story hours, and in the April 21 paper, denying disabled hunters the ADA accommodation of a crossbow. Saying crossbows are an unwanted escalation of archery…but yet they can’t seem to ban AK-47s and high-capacity magazines as an insidiously dangerous escalation of gun ownership and use. The hypocrisy, and downright radical meanness of this supermajority is astonishing, un-Christian and smashes into smithereens the friendliness and neighborliness and tolerance for which our state was once known. The supermajority freedom caucus stands for anything but freedom for the majority of Montana citizens. The only freedom they want is the freedom to erase and/or control other people, especially those who are not older, white men — that demographic which is clearly threatened by diversity of every kind. Their hatred for their neighbors and fellow citizens is what truly deserves to be censured.