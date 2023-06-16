For over 100 centuries America was a beautiful best place, people managed the land to meet their needs and sustain the lands’ productivity.

Then people wanted more from the land. In four centuries forests were cut, domestic plants and animals replaced the natural, over 30 million buffalo were killed, the short grass prairie was plowed, the dust bowl followed, water reservoirs allowed cities where it was too dry for cities.

America was no longer a beautiful best place.

Some wanted the land’s natural beauty restored. Direction for HOW and WHAT was written into the Montana Constitution in 1972.

Today we Montanans call this “The Last Best Place” because of two unique circumstance present in our state. #1 -The natural beauty of mountains, plains, forests, waters, plants and wild animals. #2 The respect and relationship many citizens have with nature.

This “Last Best Place” is now threatened by two big factors: #1 Exploitation of natural resources by self-serving economics. #2 Citizen indifference to nature’s beauty and resources.

Montana society and economy is becoming more concerned about growing and developing with greater indifference toward sustaining this beautiful “PLACE.”

Working together and with our Constitution, we can sustain this “Last Best Place.”

Jerry Covault

Missoula