Letter to the editor: The party of cowards

So the DPHHS has allowed the Republican-backed rule to allow changes to official documents to reflect one's gender only after a transsexual change is complete. So what if the transgender person can't afford the surgical/chemical treatment necessary? For a party that likes to label itself the party of small government, that sounds pretty intrusive to me. Really it all boils down to one point. Does it serve any reasonable, humane purpose to deny a human right? It seems to me that the Republican party is preoccupied with a person's orientation to a level that borders on insanity. Nationwide Republican legislators and governors are essentially being cruel and inhumane for no reason. They have forgotten that government is here to serve the people, ALL the people. Yes, including people who are transgender. When you vote in November, just remember that voting for Republicans gets you a legislator who is preoccupied with denying humane care to people who need our support and kindness. Republicans are the enemy of freedom, humanity and love. Republicans are filled with fear and hate, in a world too full of both. The Republican Party, the party of cowards.