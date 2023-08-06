This summer, we moved one step closer to protecting the Blackfoot watershed after Sen. Jon Tester reintroduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). This reintroduction is a significant step toward protecting the Blackfoot River and surrounding areas, which boast fish and wildlife habitats and a robust economy based on timber and outdoor recreation.

The Grizzly Basin and the North Fork of the Blackfoot, home to grizzly bears and bull trout, represent some of Montana's last remaining pristine territories. The Act designates 80,000 acres of public lands as wilderness, creates new recreational opportunities, and supports vital forest restoration work.

The passage of the BCSA is long awaited, and we thank Sen. Tester for his relentless advocacy on this act created by and for Montanans, reflected in the 84% of Montanans who support it. Please urge Sen. Daines, Rep.'s Zinke and Rosendale to support this bipartisan proposal and ensure it makes it to the President’s desk.

Jim Vashro, former Region 1 Fisheries Manager, FWP