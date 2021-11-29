Letter to the editor: The politics of insensitivity

Apparently, state Sen. Theresa Manzella from Ravalli County — when not inventing unlitigated, destructive, self-promoting, imaginary allegations of voter fraud with state Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula — exploits the office by stepping into her version of the “Christian” octagon of stupidity and poor judgment.

Manzella's recent display of unabashed bigotry at Clinton Community Church is shameful. The self-appointed fanatic, with a crucifix the size of a WFC championship belt buckle, chained around her neck, suggested that LGBTQ's feelings of fear are “normal consequences associated with the choices they made.” Anyone who remembers the chilling murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student at the University of Wyoming, shutters at such an ignorant display.

The Democrats are right to call for her removal from the committee devoted to children and families. Never was leadership and decency found in the spewing of hate and prejudice. The Republican Party needs to purge these oddball outliers.

Her speech in no way reflects the values of Republicans or for that matter, true Christianity, and she would be well-advised to refer to the preamble of the Montana Republican Party Platform, which clearly believes “in the dignity of each individual person and in promoting opportunities for all.”

Nancy Burgoyne,

Missoula

