NorthWestern Energy wants our Public Service Commission to approve its new 20-year plan for electricity generation. We already pay some of the highest rates in the Northwest, yet its “Integrated Resource Plan'' expands the most expensive forms of generation and underplays the affordability of wind, solar, and storage. This is no surprise, as the NWE monopoly makes more profit off us when their expenses are higher.

The IRP does not utilize tax credits that could save us millions while protecting the economic viability of the Colstrip community (and others like it). The coal plants there are outdated and could be closed by upcoming regulations. If this happens the community would be devastated and our grid underpowered unless NWE uses these incentives to build renewable systems nearby. These incentives could cut in half what we would pay for those plants.

The PSC’s duty is to protect our interests. Email them at pschelp@mt.gov with “RE docket 2022.11.102” in the subject. Ask them to stand up for Montanans and require NWE to make a rapid transition to affordable and reliable renewable energy, and to utilize federal incentives to lower our rates while protecting the communities that currently generate our power.

Michael Hudson,

Missoula