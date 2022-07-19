Letter to the editor: The role of SCOTUS is interpret the Constitutionality of law

SCOTUS has restored democracy to the states where it belongs. The decision made by the Supreme Court in 1973 was the wrong decision and not because it made abortion legal across the country but because the Supreme Court in 1973 (nine justices) took the power away from the people of the states and gave that power to the Court's nine individuals. The role of the court is not to make law but to interpret the constitutionality of law. The right to kill your children is not expressed anywhere in the Constitution but the right to life is plainly expressed. Section 1 of the 14th Amendment clearly states that a state cannot “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.” If a pre-born child from conception is not a person, then none of us are since we were all in that stage at the beginning of our life. Now is the time for Planned Parenthood and like-minded clinics and doctors to change their goal from a culture of death to a culture of life and healthy families. Future generations depend on it.