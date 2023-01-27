Letter to the editor: The system failed

I have, in the past five days, lost two people to addiction. Both were working a program of recovery, but had relapses, which is not uncommon in the world of addiction. The question insists, what are we doing wrong to treat people that have substance abuse problems, many stemming from some form of mental illness?

One was an alcoholic, who went out over three months ago, and was unable to find the necessary help in the community. Much of this was of his own doing, not willing to make the appropriate steps to get into treatment and, eventually, long-term sobriety. I have seen many people, including myself, relapse, but it is the getting back on track into recovery that is the most crucial step.

The other overdosed on fentanyl, which is in almost any street drug nowadays. Fentanyl is an epidemic and highly addictive, so they do not mind killing off customers when new ones are right around the corner.

Being labeled as a "frequent flyer" at the hospitals does not help matters either. A doctor, after many broken bones, should have had the foresight to commit this person, but did not.

The system failed.

Matt Evans,

Missoula