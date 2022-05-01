Letter to the editor: The time is now

Recent articles in the Missoulian bring the burgeoning fire season to our immediate attention. New Mexico, Washington, and Colorado are experiencing “dangerously early” fires with already devastating results. Sadly, Montana looks to be on that same trajectory.

Thank goodness Sen. Jon Tester secured a big chunk ($19.3 million) in fire abatement funds for 7200 vulnerable acres in Lincoln County. But even more “Initial Landscape Investment” projects like this are sorely needed for the beauty and safety of all.

The time to act on climate change is NOW. Please lend your voices to Senators Tester and Daines to support carbon fee and dividend legislation NOW. It is effective, is good for the people, good for the economy, and it has bipartisan support.

Truly good things have come out of the fossil fuels industries. But those good things came with a huge cost: air pollution, droughts, fires, flooding, and rising sea levels. The time is NOW to retrain fossil fuel workers for good paying jobs in solar and wind energy projects. The time is NOW to support carbon neutralization and fee/dividend legislation. The time is NOW to support ALL OF THE ABOVE solutions to save our beautiful Last Best Place.

Jill and Greg Mueth,

Bigfork

