As the founder of The WildWalk Parade and artistic director for 26 years of the parade’s 31-year existence I want to enthusiastically thank the people of Missoula for coming out on Earth Day to celebrate wildlife. Wow, there must have been 1,200 people on the street! Mucho kudos to all of you who made your own costumes to parade down your hometown mainstreet because in that art-making process you opened yourself to the needs and capabilities of a fellow creature. You said, hello!

In 1992 I had the privilege to be an artist in the Montana Art’s Councils Artists-in-the-School-and-Communities Residency Program. Under this aegis I approached the International Wildlife Film Festival to propose a residency program that would put me to work. I had long admired the festival and their mission: advocating with well-researched science-based films and workshops for wildlife and their struggles. In 1992 the festival was 15 years old and I felt that what they needed was an opening day event to announce the weeklong festival.

They concurred and I opened my studio to the public. People responded, we had a beautiful sunny day to proceed and a peoples’ parade was born. Wildness needs us. Earthelujah!

Craig Menteer,

Missoula