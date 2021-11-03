Letter to the editor: The world is a mess

The world is in a mess. I list some examples. See what you think of the solution.

Saturday morning on CNN with Michael Smerconish had a segment based on the review of a book by John McWhorter, "Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America." More racism to the forefront in the news.

Then I listened to other news. Numerous reports of fear and anger-based human unrest and actions. Our ego-based human reactions to all this is frightening.

Then on to posing this political question: How do we hold power accountable? That's a big one all over the world as well as here at home. The great divide in our American politics right now is seriously threatening our democracy. Our human ego-based responses take many negative forms that are evident in thoughts, words, and actions.

The choice and answer are clear. Choose to follow God's gift of love within each of us. The answer involves dedicated choosing and practicing thoughts, words, and actions based upon God's gift of love within. This love is expressed in many ways, day by day and moment by moment.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

