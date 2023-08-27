Many years ago, I was sitting in a Cairo hotel lobby waiting for the bus to return to Jerusalem when an Egyptian man approached me and said that we Americans had to impeach, get rid of, Richard Nixon because what Americans did, the rest of the world followed. "The world watches what you Americans do," he said. Maybe we should think about that in connection with Donald Trump. If Trump is our representative to the world and gets away with his crimes, then the USA won't be any better than Russia, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela, etc....and the rest of the world will be watching and, maybe, follow that example. And some years earlier, I was working on a kibbutz in northern Israel with some students, etc. on their summer vacation from Argentina, when one man told me about being detained by the C.I.A. in connection with political activities in Argentina. "Many Americans," he said, "don't really know what their government does around the world," he said. He wasn't a supporter of our foreign policy/C.I.A. activities around the world. We continued to pick grapefruit and oranges together, plus played basketball and volleyball. The Dutch volunteers beat all of us in volleyball.