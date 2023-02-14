The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has recently set the DoomsDay Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. If Russia’s medieval assault on Ukraine fails, the possibility of nuclear annihilation will become a reality.

Statements like, “This war ends in a Russian victory or in a nuclear World War III” should be taken seriously. Nuclear weapons are technological obscenities that have predetermined our destruction since their advent.

How will the world respond as time nears for missiles to be launched? Can humanity find enough ingenuity to stop the inevitable? We shall see.

In the words of an American writer, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love; it’s just something there’s way too little of”.

