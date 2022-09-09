Letter to the editor: ...then you might be a semi-fascist

President Biden recently called roughly half the citizens of this country “semi-fascist." Which is confusing, since fascism, like pregnancy, always seemed to be an either/or thing.

In an effort to clear this up, and with apologies to Jeff Foxworthy:

If you don't like 10% inflation,

if you think violent criminals should at least have to post bail before getting out of jail,

if you can't understand why Washington wants us all in electric vehicles, when we don't have the electric grid or generating capacity to charge them,

if you believe in freedom of speech, even if that speech is not government approved,

if you don't believe that America and Americans are systemically racist,

if you don't get why military veterans have lost their jobs for not getting the COVID vaccine, but un-vaccinated illegal aliens are welcomed into the country,

if you don't think that third-graders should be taught to get in touch with their transgendered side,

if you thought gifting the Taliban billions of dollars of our military equipment was unwise,

or, if you believe that all Americans should be treated equally before the law, without regard to race, religion, or political party,

then you might be a semi-fascist.

Michael Bennett,

Missoula