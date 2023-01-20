Letter to the editor: There are limits to growth

I may disagree with Kendall Cotton on politics in general, but his column on housing affordability (Missoulian Jan. 16) makes perfect sense. We need regulations that encourage people to live in town and help make it affordable to do so. Missoula's taxes on homes are too high. Perhaps we could annex some surrounding housing to increase tax base while lowering the rates. Forget buying and managing a ski resort. Could the old Federal Building become low rent apartments? (Just kidding.) Higher county taxes for new fairgrounds seem unnecessary. Every project that makes Missoula more upscale works against affordability and draws more glitzy development and thus increases housing costs. There are limits to growth. We need to discourage 10 and 20 acre ranches, and live closer to one another in town. ADUs and mobile home parks can help. Facing necessity sooner will make it easier to manage. We can't sustain our current path.